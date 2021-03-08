2 pros and 2 cons for Ipswich Town if club strikes transfer agreement with Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town are said to be interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass this summer, with Football Insider confirming that the player is a target for the club’s new manager, Paul Cook.

The performances of Windass in a blue and white shirt have been one of the few positives in largely a season to forget for the Owls, with the former Accrington Stanley man having notched up six goals for his side whilst playing in an unfamiliar false nine position.

Cook knows the player well with the Town boss having previously signed Windass during his time in charge of Wigan Athletic and is said to been to link up with the 27-year-old once more if the opportunity arose.

The pair are said to have not seen eye to eye during their time at the DW Stadium, however it appears that Cook’s interest in bringing him on board at his new club has now wavered.

Are

1 of 20 Who scored the club's first league goal of the season? James Norwood Teddy Bishop Gwion Edwards Kayden Jackson

Here, we take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons for Ipswich Town if they manage to sign Josh Windass…

Pros – Takes the strain off Gwion Edwards

The Welshman has been far and away Ipswich’s most creative outlet this term and could well benefit from the arrival of Windass this summer.

More of an attacking midfielder by trade, the Sheffield Wednesday man would add an extra bit of creativity in the final third that would take a lot of the pressure an responsibility to create chances off of Edwards’ shoulders.

Both players would in theory link up well as they like to drift into pockets of space in order to receive the ball on the half turn before linking up with the frontline.

With Windass arriving at Portman Road, Edwards should in theory feel a lot less strain when playing for the club and in turn play with a bit more freedom.

Pros – Long term replacement for Alan Judge

There’s no doubting the level of quality that Judge brings to the Ipswich Town ranks, however at the age of 32 and with his contract expiring this summer, his days in East Anglia could be numbered.

Having been used both in an attacking midfield role and out wide on the left flank, the veteran has largely struggled to make a consistent impact for his side so far.

The probability of the Irishman being one of the club’s higher earners also means that he could be one of the first to leave this summer in order for funds to be freed up for Cook.

Windass presents a younger alternative who will come with a price tag as Wednesday look to improve their financial position, meaning that Judge could make way to facilitate the move.

Cons – Transfer fee could be high

The fact that Windass has been one of Wednesday’s most consistent performers this term could well prove to be problematic as the Owls are likely to demand a good fee for their player.

This could be one of the main cons for Ipswich as they are still seeking to secure a new owner, with Marcus Evans said to be eyeing a sale of the club in the near future.

Therefore any transfer targets may not be pursued until that takeover has taken place, with funds to sign a player like Windass being unlikely to be available at this time.

Costs of the transfer fee and wages could put paid to a deal being done for the attacker and as a result the club will this as a major con.

Cons – Bad previous relationship with Paul Cook

As stated earlier in the article, Windass is said to have fallen out with Cook during his time at Wigan and as a result there seems to be a bad blood that still exists between the two.

This may be a cause for concern by the powers that be at Ipswich as this is an issue that will need to be erased if the player is to thrive at Portman Road if a move comes through.

A lot of time has passed since the duo left their former club and perhaps their relationship could be resurrected going forward in order to facilitate a reunion.

If this doesn’t take place, it would appear that a move would be unlikely for Windass whilst there is still some animosity between the two men.