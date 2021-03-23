2 pros and 2 cons for Bristol City as Nigel Pearson sets sights on signing midfielder

Bristol City are said to be interested in a potential deal to sign Huddersfield Town midfielder Alex Prtichard according to Bristol Live.

Pritchard is out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and it seems as though his future with Carlos Corberan’s side remains somewhat ‘up in the air’ heading towards the summer.

The midfielder has made 19 appearances in all competitions this season, but has failed to register a goal or an assist from those outings in a Huddersfield Town shirt.

Therefore, it might not come as a surprise to see Huddersfield Town struggling this season, with Corberan’s men sat 18th in the Championship table, and seven points clear of the relegation zone.

A move to Ashton Gate could be a tempting proposition for Pritchard, with Nigel Pearson’s side currently sat 14th in the second-tier standings, as they head into their final eight matches of this year’s campaign.

We take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons for Bristol City as they weigh up making a move for Pritchard ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pro: The cost of any potential agreement

Pritchard is out-of-contract at the end of this year’s campaign, which would mean that any potential agreement between him and Bristol City wouldn’t cost anything up-front.

This will be a real advantage for the Robins to push ahead with a potential deal for Pritchard, and it could be considered somewhat of a coup if they were to beat other teams to land his signature.

Con: His lack of contribution in front of goal

This will be one of the biggest concerns that Bristol City should have over any agreement for Pritchard.

The 27-year-old has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Huddersfield Town this season, but hasn’t scored or assisted a single goal for Carlos Corberan’s side this term, which doesn’t make for good reading.

If he’s to perform to a similar standard in front of goal with Nigel Pearson’s side, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him being placed on the substitutes bench relatively quickly.

Pro: He’s shown glimpses of his quality in the past

Pritchard’s struggles with Huddersfield Town have come as a surprise, as the midfielder has previously shown that he can perform to a high standard in terms of his goal contributions in the past.

The midfielder scored 12 goals and provided seven assists during his time with Brentford, whilst also chipping in with eight goals and 12 assists in his time with Norwich City not so long ago.

It’s easy to forget that Pritchard is still only 27, and so he’ll certainly feel as though he’s got more than enough time to perform to a high standard once again.

A move to Bristol City could be the ideal move for him to recapture his best run of form.

Con: Competition to land his signature

Bristol City aren’t the only team interested in signing Pritchard though, with it also being reported that the likes of QPR also being interested in landing his signature.

However, it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race, although QPR’s interest in signing Pritchard has been no secret over the last few months.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Bristol City can offer him regular game time in the future, although that may depend on whether Han-Noah Massengo sticks around with the club or not, as he has been linked with a summer departure himself recently.