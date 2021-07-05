2 pros and 2 cons as West Brom plot swoop for Premier League midfielder

West Brom will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking under the management of Valerien Ismael.

The Baggies were relegated back into the second-tier of English football after a disappointing campaign in the top-flight, which saw Sam Allardyce depart the club in the summer.

West Brom will know that they face a tough battle to win promotion this term, with their new league campaign set to get underway on Friday 6th August, when they take on AFC Bournemouth at the Hawthorns.

They’re reportedly targeting a loan deal for Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah this season, with the midfielder looking for regular minutes in senior football.

The 22-year-old spent last year’s campaign on loan with French side Lorient, where he made 30 appearances in total.

We take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons as West Brom target a move for the Chelsea midfielder.

Pro: He’s shown his quality at this level

There shouldn’t be too many concerns as to whether Chalobah will be able to adjust to the physical demands of Championship football, with the 22-year-old previously spending a season on loan with Huddersfield Town earlier in his career.

He made 38 appearances in total for the Terriers, and was a rare bright spark in a disappointing campaign with the Yorkshire-based side.

Therefore, it would make him somewhat of a risk-free signing for the Baggies on loan this summer.

Con: Do West Brom already have good enough options in that area?

West Brom will be looking to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season, and they’ve already got some strong options available to them heading into their season opener against AFC Bournemouth.

Jake Livermore (pictured above) and Romaine Sawyers are well-established midfielders at this level, and there will be concerns over Chalobah’s potential game time with West Brom if a move was finalised, as there wouldn’t be any guarantees that he’d be a regular in their team moving forwards.

Pro: They’ve got a good relationship with Chelsea

West Brom have already shown that they’ve got a good working relationship with Chelsea, with the Baggies giving Conor Gallagher regular game time during the 2020/21 season in a loan spell at the Hawthorns.

Therefore, with West Brom now targeting a move for Chalobah ahead of the new league campaign, it should be relatively simple to complete a deal with the Blues for the midfielder, as they’ve already shown their willingness to give the Chelsea youngsters a chance in senior football.

Con: Should West Brom be focusing on other areas to strengthen?

Chalobah has already proven himself to be a steady operator in the Championship, and he could prove to be a decent addition to the West Brom team this season.

But they already have some good options available to them in a similar position, and some might argue that they should be focusing their attention on other areas of their team.

With Matheus Pereira constantly being linked with a move away from the club, West Brom might be better off turning to a Premier League for a loanee to potentially replace their talisman this summer if he was to depart.

Another central midfielder isn’t a necessity at this stage of the transfer window.