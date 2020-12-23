2 pros and 2 cons as Sheffield Wednesday target Leeds United man

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be interested in a deal to sign Leeds United youngster Sam Greenwood on loan according to The Telegraph.

It is also reported that the likes of Cardiff City and AFC Bournemouth are also interested in landing Greenwood’s signature in the January transfer window, although it remains to be seen as which team is leading the race.

The youngster had previously been on the books with Arsenal, but made the move to Elland Road in August 2020.

He is yet to feature for the Leeds first-team, although he has featured regularly for the club’s Under-23s side in recent months, as he looks to further his development.

But he could benefit from a loan spell away from the Yorkshire-based club, and it seems as though he won’t be short of offers heading into the New Year.

We take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons for Sheffield Wednesday, as they target Greenwood ahead of the New Year.

Pro: He’ll be eager to make a name for himself

A number of the Sheffield Wednesday squad haven’t been anywhere near the required levels to move up the Championship table.

They’re rooted to the bottom of the second-tier standings, and need players that are going to want to play for the badge on the shirt, and pull them out of the relegation zone.

Greenwood fits that description perfectly, and will be hoping he can make a name for himself at a new club on loan, and Sheffield Wednesday could be the ideal destination for him to do just that.

Con: His lack of experience in senior football

Greenwood is yet to make a senior appearance in his career, which does make him a potentially risky signing.

The youngster has impressed at youth level for Leeds in recent months, but that doesn’t make it a certainty that he’ll replicate that at senior level.

Some of the Hillsborough faithful might feel as though there are safer, and more experienced options out there for Tony Pulis’ side in the New Year.

Pro: It would solve a problem position for Sheffield Wednesday

One area of the Sheffield Wednesday team that they have struggled with this season is the striker position.

The likes of Adam Reach and Josh Windass have been deployed as makeshift strikers in recent months, with Jordan Rhodes seemingly not being favoured by Tony Pulis.

Therefore, it’s important that they sign a striker to fire them out of the relegation zone, and Greenwood could be the answer to their problems in attack.

Con: They face competition to land his signature

Sheffield Wednesday aren’t the only team that are interested in striking an agreement with Leeds United over a potential deal for Greenwood.

The Owls will have to offer him regular game time in their pitch to sign the Leeds United youngster, as they look to fend off interest from other teams.