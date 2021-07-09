2 pros and 2 cons as Reading eye move for experienced midfielder

Reading are reportedly eyeing a move for former Everton winger Yannick Bolasie, according to Berkshire Live’s Jonathan Low.

Bolasie has been a free-agent since his contract with the Toffees reached a conclusion in June, and he’ll be looking to find a new club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The winger had been with the Premier League side since 2016, and made just 32 appearances in total for them, but struggled for minutes towards the end of his spell at Goodison Park.

That lack of game time resulted in him being loaned out to Championship side Middlesbrough last term, where he made 15 appearances for Neil Warnock’s side, whilst chipping in with three goals and four assists, as they finished tenth in the second-tier standings.

Reading finished seventh last term, and will be hoping they can find a player to fill the void left by Michael Olise, who has recently signed for Crystal Palace.

We take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons for Reading, as they target a move for Bolasie this summer.

Pro: He’s a player that has shown his quality in the past

Bolasie burst onto the scene with Crystal Palace, and was a regular in the Premier League with the London-based side.

That strong run of form earned him a move to Everton in 2016, but he has struggled to build on those impressive showings for the Toffees.

The winger has caught the eye out on loan in recent seasons though, with his performances for the likes of Anderlecht and Middlesbrough seemingly not going unnoticed, with Reading keen on reaching an agreement to sign the 32-year-old.

Con: His wage demands

Reading’s current financial restrictions have been well-documented in recent months, and it appears as though their overspending in recent seasons is going to stop them from signing players for significant fees this summer.

Free-agents and loans are likely instead, and even though Bolasie could potentially be a strong signing for Veljko Paunovic’s side, his wage demands could potentially be a stumbling block.

The winger has spent the majority of his career in the Premier League, and you couldn’t blame Bolasie for not wanting to take too much of a wage cut.

Pro: Depth is needed out wide

Reading played Yakou Meite and Ovie Ejaria (pictured above) as wingers last season, which is out of position for both players.

So a recognised winger is certainly needed at Reading this summer, and Bolasie could be the ideal player they need to challenge for a top-six finish this term.

The flair and creative ability that Bolaise has shown already in his career could make the Royals a real threat going forward, especially if you couple that with the impressive displays from Ovie Ejaria in the last couple of seasons with the Berkshire-based side.

Con: His injury history

Reading already have Yakou Meite sidelined for a significant period of time after an ACL injury, and depth is certainly needed in that area of the Royals’ team.

Therefore, they won’t want to be signing a player that could be of risk of being injured for the majority of this year’s campaign.

Bolasie hasn’t had the best of luck with injuries in the past, and there might be a slight concern that he won’t be fully-fit on a consistent basis if he arrived at the Madejski Stadium.