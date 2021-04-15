2 pros and 2 cons as Reading eye deal for Premier League midfielder

Reading are believed to be looking into a deal to sign Muhamed Besic in the summer transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

Besic is currently with Everton, but looks set to leave at the end of the 2020/21 season when his contract reaches a conclusion in the summer.

The midfielder spent time out on loan with both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United earlier in his career, and has found regular game time hard to come by in recent seasons with Everton.

The Bosnian international signed for Everton in 2014, but has made just 56 appearances in total for the Toffees, which doesn’t make for the best of reading.

A move to the Madejski Stadium could tempt Besic though, with the Royals challenging for promotion into the Premier League under the management of Veljko Paunovic.

We take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons for Reading as they look into a deal for Besic heading into the summer transfer window.

Pro: He has experience of playing in the Championship

Besic has experience of playing in the Championship earlier in his career, having been out on loan with Middlesbrough during the 2018/19 season.

He made 56 appearances in all competitions for Boro in the second-tier, as they finished seventh in the Championship table.

Some players sometimes struggle to adjust to the physical demands and high-intensity of the second-tier, but Besic had shown that he can perform to a high standard at this level.

Con: His injury record

Besic hasn’t had the best of spells in terms of injuries over the years. The midfielder has had short-term spells on the sidelines earlier in his career.

But he picked up a cruciate ligament injury early into the 2016/17 season, and since then, he’s found game time hard to come by at Everton.

Reading already have some players that have spent a significant amount of time in the treatment room, and they won’t want to be signing a player that will add to their injury concerns.

Are these facts about Reading's club badge true or false?

1 of 17 The first crest on a Reading kit first appeared in 1943. True False

Pro: He’s got a point to prove in English football

Besic has only made 56 appearances for Everton in total, despite being with the Premier League club since 2014.

The midfielder was a regular whilst with Middlesbrough on loan in the 2018/19 season, but only made a handful of appearances for Sheffield United.

Therefore, Besic will surely have a point to prove in English football, and he could be the ideal player to have in Reading’s squad next season if he can stay injury-free.

Con: Besic’s potential wage demands

Besic has been with Everton since 2014, and is likely to have been on hefty wages, compared to the majority of the current Reading squad.

It remains to be seen as to whether the Royals will sign him in the summer, but given the club’s financial position over the last few years, it would be somewhat of a surprise to see them sign a player with relatively high wages.

This would likely be one of the main concerns if Reading were to land his signature in the summer.