2 pros and 2 cons as Bristol City consider 51-year-old as new manager ahead of 2021/22 season

Bristol City are reportedly targeting a move for Coventry City boss Mark Robins as their new manager ahead of the 2021/22 season according to The Sun on Sunday (11th April, page 67).

The Robins are currently under the interim management of Nigel Pearson, and the former Leicester City boss has struggled to put together a positive run of results in recent weeks.

It is claimed by The Sun on Sunday that if results don’t improve under Pearson, then they will target Robins as their new manager.

Bristol City are currently sat 14th in the Championship table, and are without a win in their last five matches, after being held to a goalless draw against Nottingham Forest in their most recent fixture.

Mark Robins is currently in charge of Coventry City, who are in danger of being relegated straight back into League One after a poor run of results since the turn of the New Year.

The Sky Blues are sat 21st in the second-tier standings, and are just six points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their final six matches of this year’s campaign.

We take a look at TWO pros and TWO cons for Bristol City, as they weigh up a move for Robins as their new manager.

Pro: He has a point to prove in the Championship

We’ve already seen what Robins can do as a manager, having guided Coventry City to promotion into the Championship in the 2019/20 season.

So he does know how to get teams promoted in the EFL, and will be eager to prove a point in the second-tier after a poor run of form with Coventry City recently.

He hasn’t managed at a level above the Championship though, and will be eager to make a name for himself.

Con: The cost of any potential agreement

Robins has been with Coventry City since 2017, and is a firm favourite amongst the club’s supporters for his services to the club of late.

Therefore, it seems as though any potential agreement between both clubs could cost more than Bristol City might have hoped for, as the Sky Blues will be wanting to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future, providing they can avoid relegation into League One.

Pro: He’s shown loyalty with clubs that he’s been at

Robins has been with Coventry since 2017, and has shown loyalty towards the Sky Blues over the years, and guided them to promotion into the Championship last season.

Bristol City need a manager in place for a long-term project, and Robins could be the ideal fit for that at Ashton Gate moving forward.

Con: His recent struggles in the Championship with Coventry City

Coventry City made a relatively strong start to this year’s campaign in the Championship, but have struggled to build on that moving forwards.

The Sky Blues now find themselves sat 21st in the second-tier standings, and are just six points clear of 22nd-placed Rotherham United.

Robins and his Coventry City team will be looking nervously over their shoulders, with the Millers having three matches in hand over the Sky Blues.

Bristol City might feel as though someone else might be up to the job better than Robins is at this moment in time, especially if they’re to be relegated back into the fourth-tier of English football.