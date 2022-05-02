2 pros and 2 cons as Blackburn Rovers consider 45-year-old as Tony Mowbray successor

Blackburn Rovers will be moving into a new era in 2022/23 without Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray’s contract at Ewood Park is running into its final weeks now and a departure looks inevitable at this point.

Focus, then, is drifting onto who Blackburn might appoint next.

The Sun report how Gareth Ainsworth is on their shortlist, but interestingly Daniel Farke is an option for the Lancashire club.

The 45-year-old is open to an interview with Rovers and might well get the chance to pitch himself for Mowbray’s job.

After success with Norwich City in the Championship previously, it’s fair to say that Farke looks like he would be a good appointment and the pros would almost certainly outweigh the cons.

We take a look at some of those pros and cons here:

Pro: Championship experience

Farke never quite mastered the Premier League, but his record in the Championship with Norwich was excellent and it’s the place to start.

After 2017/18 hadn’t gone to plan for the Canaries, they produced a stunning title win the following season, outstripping Leeds United and Sheffield United to top spot.

There was a relegation the following season, but Farke backed that up with another promotion and another title last year.

Again, Norwich have come down and Farke has lost his job at Carrow Road.

Currently available and seemingly open to vacancies, Farke’s record in the Championship makes him a leading contender for just about any job.

Con: Budget

Farke’s budget at Norwich was always fairly competitive and you do wonder whether or not he will be offered the same luxuries at Blackburn.

There’s something of a rebuild needed at Ewood Park, which is exciting, but also quite daunting given the expense that might be required.

Farke is an outstanding candidate for the job, but with a smaller budget and facing a rebuild, can he be savvy enough to repeat what he did with Norwich?

Pro: Developing youth

One thing that could be useful to Blackburn moving forwards is developing some of the club’s youngsters and bringing them into the first-team fold, aiding the aforementioned rebuild.

Farke was superb for Max Aarons at Norwich. There are other success stories, of course, but the faith he had in Aarons in the Championship and Premier League was superb and he developed one of the most exciting young full-backs in the country.

If there’s a chance Farke can repeat that trick with Blackburn, the club’s fans will be absolutely delighted.

Blackburn have some super talent kicking around and Farke getting his teeth stuck into them would set the club up nicely moving into the future.

Con: Hit and miss Norwich record

Farke’s Championship record at Norwich speaks for itself, but what’s gone on in the Premier League has been quite alarming given how much of a breeze the second-tier felt.

Norwich were relegated without putting up much of a fight in 2019/20, whilst they are heading back to the Championship now under Dean Smith, who was unable to completely turnaround what he inherited from Farke.

For Blackburn, they are a Championship side and will look straight at Farke’s two promotions, so it’s maybe unfair to be debating this here.

However, it probably feels worth pointing out that Farke either had a promotion push or relegation scrap on his hands. Basically going from one extreme to the other.

It’s not like his Norwich side were a relentless winning machine in whatever division they were in, his record was hit and miss.

That being said, Blackburn’s focus is on getting out of the Championship and, as we’ve mentioned earlier in this piece, Farke is a man that knows how to do that.

Ultimately, this point only becomes a concern if Blackburn win promotion further down the line.

