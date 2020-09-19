2 pros & 2 cons should Birmingham City wrap up deal for inconsistent 19-year-old

Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of Tottenham youngster Jack Clarke, who is set for a loan spell at St Andrew’s.

Clarke has been a permanent Spurs player for over a year now, but he’s never made a senior appearance for the club after signing from Leeds United.

He’s had a loan spell back at Elland Road and then with QPR, with another move into the Championship on the horizon.

As per Birmingham Live, Clarke is heading for Birmingham and will be part of Aitor Karanka’s squad in the Championship.

It’s been a tough 12 months for the 19-year-old, but this could well be the fresh start he needs.

With that in mind, we take a look at the pros and cons of the deal…

Pro: Clarke’s talent

In the Championship in 2018/19, Marcelo Bielsa unleashed Clarke on the division around the festive period.

Clarke was tearing full-backs to pieces with his trickery and pace, scoring two goals and registering two assists in quick succession.

His form dipped, but that blistering spell reminds us that Clarke has talent.

If Karanka gets him to that level again, he’s a frightening talent in the Championship.

Con: Clarke’s confidence

After a worrying collapse at Middlesbrough in February 2019, Clarke never rediscovered his best form for Leeds.

He eventually moved onto Spurs, who took a punt on the teenager in a £10m deal.

However, as alluded to, his form hasn’t been recovered. He managed 19 minutes in the Championship on loan at Leeds last season, before making a further six appearances for QPR.

Birmingham are getting their hands on an out-of-sorts player and there’s doubt surrounding whether he can get back to his best.

Pro: Another dimension to the Blues’ attack

If Clarke hits the ground running, he’s a unique talent within the Birmingham squad.

He’s got pace and skill, which complements what Karanka currently has within his squad.

Adding Clarke to Bela, Sanchez and Leko leaves Karanka with some exciting options out wide, with each having their own unique style.

Con: Carrying the weight of a price-tag

Following on from discussing Clarke’s confidence, it is clear that a £10m price-tag is weighing him down.

Spurs paid Leeds that to sign him, but he’s struggled since then and not lived up to that valuation.

Karanka has to convince him that he’s a £10m player and get him showing the levels a £10m player shows.

That’s easier said than done.