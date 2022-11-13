2 Preston North End youngsters who could do with a loan move in January

Preston North End have some work to do in the upcoming January transfer window when it comes to sorting out their squad.

The Lilywhites have a number of first-team players out of contract in the summer and we could see some moved on before them, but there are additions that need to be made if Ryan Lowe and the hierarchy want the club to be in the top six by the end of the season.

There may also be the need to let some youngsters from the club that are on the fringes of the first-team go out on loan for the second half of the campaign in order for them to continue their development in men’s football.

Let’s look at TWO North End teens who could benefit from a short spell away from Deepdale in 2023.

Mikey O’Neill

O’Neill emerged as the most exciting second-year scholar from last season with his goals from attacking midfield and up-front, and with Lowe keen to give more young players a chance, he handed O’Neill his debut against QPR back in April at the age of 17.

He went on to make two more appearances before the end of the season and has had one outing in the 2022-23 campaign when North End were chasing the game in September against Birmingham.

Due to multiple reasons though, O’Neill hasn’t been in many recent squads despite a striker shortage at North End, and January could be the perfect time to find a club to send him to on loan.

Grimsby Town of League Two were said to be interested on deadline day in September although it amounted to nothing, but a League Two club for O’Neill in a few months time could see him flourish.

Lewis Leigh

Leigh is Preston born-and-bred but spent most of his youth career at Liverpool, before departing and linking up with the Lilywhites.

As a 17-year-old, Leigh featured on the bench for PNE against Millwall in March 2021, and he soon signed a professional contract to keep Premier League vultures away, even though West Ham and Everton were both reported to be keen on him even after he put pen-to-paper.

Having somewhat struggled with injuries last season, the central midfielder has already made two EFL Cup appearances for North End this season, but they have a stacked engine room and it’s a struggle to see him making an impact just yet.

Therefore, loans manager James Beet could do with sorting out a loan move for Leigh, who turns 19 next month, to perhaps a National League side who are willing to take him on.