2 Preston North End transfer sagas to keep an eye on this week

With the transfer window now well underway, it will be interesting to see whether Preston North End decide to engage in any business.

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe may be tempted to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad by signing some new players between now and the end of January.

There could also be some departures from Deepdale as Preston enter a new dawn under the guidance of their manager.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Preston transfer sagas that you should be keeping an eye on this week…

Tom Pearce

One of the players who has recently been linked with a move to Preston is Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce.

According to a report by The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Lilywhites are interested in signing Pearce from the Latics.

Wigan are trying to tie Pearce down to a new deal as his current contract is set to expire following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign.

The left-back has made 16 appearances for the Latics in all competitions during the current term whilst has featured at Championship level on 14 occasions in his career.

Pearce would provide some added competition for Josh Earl who has been utilised on a regular basis by Preston this season.

1 of 28 What year were PNE founded? 1875 1880 1885 1890

Ryan Hardie

Another individual who has emerged on Preston’s radar in recent weeks is Plymouth Argyle forward Ryan Hardie.

As revealed by Football League World, Lowe is eyeing a reunion with Hardie this month as he looks to bolster his attacking options at Deepdale.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals for Plymouth in all competitions this season whilst he has also chipped in with three assists.

In order to convince the Pilgrims to part ways with Hardie, Preston may need to submit a sizeable bid for the forward as his current contract is set to run until 2023.

Whilst Hardie may take some time to adapt to life in the Championship due to the fact that he has never played at this level before, there is no reason why he cannot go on to excel under the guidance of Lowe if he decides to make the switch to Deepdale.