2 Preston North End transfer dilemmas that are looming over the club right now as 31st August creeps closer

After a tough start to the Championship season, Preston North End finally got off the mark at the fourth time of asking at the weekend when they defeated Peterborough United 1-0 at Deepdale.

It would have been a welcome distraction for the Lilywhites hierarchy who have come under increasing pressure due to results on the pitch and also the lack of transfer business this summer.

North End’s squad looks particularly bloated and to bring some new faces in before the transfer deadline, players are going to have to depart to make some rom in the squad.

It’s hard to whittle the transfer dilemmas that PNE have in the remainder of the window down to just two, but let’s look at a few that could occur as August 31 gets even closer.

Sign Connor Wickham?

With North End’s striker search still ongoing, the club are taking a look at Connor Wickham in training following his release from Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old has struggled for game-time in recent years due to a mixture of being out of favour at Selhurst Park and injury struggles, but he’s now on the lookout for a new club.

Wickham was spotted with PNE’s unused players at Deepdale this past weekend and when Frankie McAvoy has seen what the striker can do in training, the Scot has a decision to make as to whether he signs the former Sunderland man up or if he lets him move on.

There is no doubts that North End do need a new forward – it’s just a case of if Wickham is the right fit.

Let Tom Bayliss go on loan?

Since arriving from Coventry City in the summer of 2019 for a seven-figure fee, it has been a real struggle for Tom Bayliss to make an impact at Preston North End.

Alex Neil never really gave him a chance to figure in his plans which was strange considering he sanctioned the signing, and the 22-year-old looks like he will be playing second fiddle to Ryan Ledson and Ben Whiteman this season.

Bayliss is a midfielder who wants to get forward and makes things happen, but PNE already have a lot of those kinds of players at their disposal and with his first-team chances looking limited yet again, it may be best for the club to seek a loan move for the youngster.