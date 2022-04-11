2 Preston North End summer transfer decisions facing Ryan Lowe when the window opens

Preston North End are one of a handful of sides in the Sky Bet Championship with little to play for now this season, and they’ll be looking to just finish the campaign strongly and in decent form.

It’s been a fascinating year at Deepdale with Ryan Lowe arriving at the club and though there have been several positives stemming from that, it’s obvious PNE fans will want to see more progress made ahead of next season.

The summer window will be important for the Lilywhites, then, and that is the central theme of this latest piece looking at Preston.

With that in mind, here are two transfer decisions currently facing Ryan Lowe as we head ever closer to the market…

How to keep Sepp van den Berg

Van den Berg has proven a regular presence in the Preston North End backline and he does look very much at home at Deepdale.

He’s on loan at Liverpool and you would have thought that the Reds are open to loaning him out again next season given the options that they have in their senior backline.

That said, will they want to loan him out to a Premier League side next year, or keep him at Preston? Lowe’s decision will be how hard do they push to keep him and if they can’t where do they find a replacement?

What if Daniel Iversen doesn’t come back?

Iversen is another player at the club that has featured very regularly whilst on loan.

The goalkeeper is clearly a very talented stopper but it is still hard to see how he gets into the Leicester City side with Kasper Schmeichel around.

That said, could other sides look to poach him and stop Preston from keeping him? Lowe needs to try and make an offer for Iversen to stay and, if he is not successful, have a contingency plan in place to ensure he has a good goalkeeper in the side for the start of next season.

