2 Preston North End players whose contract situation should be a priority

The full Championship schedule gets back underway this weekend and Preston North End kick things off with a Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.

Ryan Lowe’s side are ninth in the table and could catapult themselves into the top six with a victory – assuming results elsewhere go their way.

But today we’re thinking about off-pitch matters as well as what happens between the white lines as we highlight two Preston players whose contract situation should be a priority…

Robbie Brady

When Preston snapped up Robbie Brady in the summer there were question marks over whether the 30-year-old would be able to stay fit and contribute after struggling to make an impact at Bournemouth last term.

The Irishman has proven the doubters wrong – featuring in all 21 of North End’s Championship games this season and establishing himself as an important creative influence on the left flank.

Brady has provided three assists, a number that would certainly be higher if some of his teammates were more clinical, and worked hard defensively as well.

He only signed a one-year deal when he moved to Deepdale and Lowe will surely be keen to offer him an extension.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Preston North End players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Dave Nugent Yes No

Liam Lindsay

Ahead of the season, it seemed as though Liam Lindsay’s race may have been run at Deepdale but the central defender has battled his way back into contention and become a regular fixture in Lowe’s side.

The 27-year-old has started 19 of Preston’s 21 Championship games this term – making this his most productive season at the club already – and formed an important part of one of the tightest defences in the division.

Lindsay’s contract is set to expire in the summer and despite links with a move to Aberdeen and Hearts, he revealed in October he’d not heard anything about a new deal but has since claimed that he’d love to stay at the Lancashire club.

Getting new terms agreed should be a priority as they look to reward the Scot for rejuvenating his Preston career.