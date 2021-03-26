2 Preston North End players who will surely be eyeing a summer exit from Deepdale

Preston North End will enter a new era next season when Alex Neil’s replacement is appointed, with the club waiting until the end of the season to assess their options.

Neil departed last weekend after nearly four years in the job, with the Lilywhites’ results suffering in 2021.

They had slipped to 16th in the league and just nine points off the relegation zone, and the onus is now on Neil’s former assistant Frankie McAvoy to secure safety for PNE with just eight games to go.

Once their Championship status is secured for another season (or so you’d assume it will), PNE can then push on with appointing a permanent manager and also sorting out their squad for next season.

There will be some players though who will be eyeing up the exit door from Deepdale at the close of the campaign – let’s look at two of those who may be weighing up moving on.

Billy Bodin

Bodin is one of this summer’s out of contract players, so in reality his decision may be made for him by the club if they choose not to extend his contract.

The winger signed in January 2018 and appeared frequently in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign, but he missed the whole of the following season with a knee injury and injury troubles would resurface in 2019 as he made just 18 outings in 2019/20.

Fast forward to the current season and Bodin has been seen just three times in the league as he again suffered from nagging injuries, so it’s doubtful that North End will be looking to extend his contract beyond its expiry date.

Bodin probably knows that as well, and a move back to League One looks like the most realistic scenario for the former Bristol Rovers man.

Josh Harrop

Harrop arrived at Deepdale in 2017 with so much potential, having turned down a new deal at Manchester United to seek regular first-team football, and had scored in the Premier League for the Red Devils in his one and only appearance.

Goal contributions have been hard to come by at North End for Harrop though, who scored just twice in his first full season and then was ruled out for the majority of the 2018/19 season with a knee injury.

Last season was marginally better than his first campaign as he netted five times, but he found himself out of favour under Neil this season and in January he was shipped out to Ipswich Town in League One on loan.

It’s made the summer decision from North End to extend his contract until 2023 a really bizarre one, and he’s not impressed for the Tractor Boys either, failing to make their squad on a couple of occasions and he looks destined for the exit door this summer – unless whoever the new manager is can get a tune out of him.