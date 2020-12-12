2 Preston North End players who will be feeling the pressure heading into the January transfer window

Things finally seem to be coming together for Preston North End after a topsy-turvy start to the 2020/21 season.

Injuries and expiring contracts threatened to derail the Lilywhites, who have struggled to score, let alone win at Deepdale in the opening couple of months.

But seven points in the last three games has seen Alex Neil with a smile on his face for the first time in a while, with a 3-0 demolition of Middlesbrough making Preston fans very happy indeed.

But the upcoming January transfer window may be a difficult one for North End, who face the prospect of losing many key players with no real expectation of investment in the playing squad from owner Trevor Hemmings.

Let’s look at two North End players who may have their heads turned in January, or may need to get away from Deepdale to get some minutes on the pitch.

Ben Pearson

Like a number of other players in the North End squad, Pearson has a big decision to make on his future.

One of the ‘big four’ that has been labelled by fans along with Alan Browne, Daniel Johnson and Ben Davies, Pearson is out of contract in the summer and there’s been no indication that a new one will be signed.

Preston fans tend to agree that ‘Pearo’s’ talents deserve a move to a Premier League club, and he will no doubt be considering his options going into the January window.

North End supporters are resigned to losing their number 4 at some point in the next six months, and Pearson may decide that he wants to seek a new challenge as soon as the window opens.

Billy Bodin

Browne, Davies or Johnson could have been picked here but when it comes to players who haven’t seen a lot of game time recently, Bodin will be one that probably needs to leave the club to get first-team football.

The Welsh winger has made just one league start since suffering from an achilles problem at the start of this year, and has missed time this season with a knee injury.

With the form showed by the likes of Scott Sinclair, Tom Barkhuizen and Brad Potts recently, it’s doubtful that Bodin would get any chances if he was fit.

And being another player who is out of contract he will be feeling the strain next month as he comes to a crossroads with his future.