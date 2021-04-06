2 Preston North End players who need to save their Lilywhites careers in the final weeks of the season

Preston North End picked up a big win on Monday, beating Swansea City 1-0 at The Liberty Stadium.

Matt Grimes’ stoppage time own goal was enough to secure all three points for North End, meaning they have now claimed four points from their last two games under the caretaker charge of Frankie McAvoy, following the sacking of Alex Neil last month.

Those results mean that Preston are now 13 points clear of the relegation zone, and ought to be able to start thinking about planning for a the 2021/22 season in the Championship.

That however, may be something of a concern for certain members of the North End squad, who may find themselves under pressure to secure their futures at Deepdale between now and the end of the season, with the summer transfer window on the horizon.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two Preston players, who may feel that they have to secure their careers with the club between now and the end of the season.

Greg Cunningham

Cunningham may have only re-joined Preston from Championship rivals Cardiff in the January window, but the left-back’s future at Deepdale may once again be up for consideration.

Having signed a loan deal that later became permanent Cunningham is only contracted to the club until the end of the season, meaning he could soon be a free agent, and he may be facing a bit of a battle to secure a new deal with the Lilywhites.

Since his return to Preston, the 30-year-old has made seven appearances for North End, but has been absent for their last five games due to injury, meaning time is now running out for Cunningham to force his way back into the side, and prove he is worthy of a place in the starting XI.

Louis Moult

There aren’t many players who have had to endure quite as long a comeback from injury, as Louis Moult.

After 19 months out with a serious knee injury, Moult featured in a matchday squad for Preston for the first time since August 2019 on Monday, when he was an unused substitute in that win at The Liberty Stadium.

The striker – who had scored eight goals in 40 appearances in all competitions for Preston prior to that injury – will no doubt be hoping to build on that by getting back on the pitch sooner rather than later, and with his current contract at Deepdale set to expire at the end of this season, the chance to impress enough to himself a new deal with the club could be an extra added incentive for Moult.