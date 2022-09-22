2 Preston North End players who may already be eyeing a January exit

The summer transfer window has only just come to a close but already there could be some Preston North End players keeping an eye on the exit door at Deepdale.

Boss Ryan Lowe had plenty of business to carry out at the end of the last campaign, with the club seeing a double-digit amount of players leaving at the end of their deals. That ultimately meant the former Plymouth boss bringing in more of the type of player he wants too.

The squad pecking order then has understandably been reshuffled – and that has led to some players getting less gametime or perhaps seeking a loan move for more playing time. Here then, are two of those names.

1. Matthew Olosunde

One player who probably isn’t quite sure what his squad status is right now is Matthew Olosunde – and that could mean a move away in the winter window.

The American was initially told he was up for sale at the beginning of the summer window, with the player not needed and not likely to feature much under Ryan Lowe. With the new manager wanting a wing-back type player, Olosunde didn’t really fit that bill.

However, when the North End boss began to struggle for options on that right flank, it led to Olosunde being given some time on the bench and even some minutes. He featured in pre-season – unlike any of the other names on the transfer list – and has also been a part of the squad. With no new RWB signed either, it means he could be an option.

However, the player is back out of the regular matchday squad and Lowe will probably try and add a fresh player for that right flank when the window opens – meaning the player can depart again.

2. Mikey O’Neill

Even though Ryan Lowe has admitted he is a fan of the young player – and so have the rest of the North End faithful – he just can’t get into the team, nor can he get minutes off the bench.

Lowe had said he would be willing to throw the forward onto the field a lot more this campaign but that hasn’t amounted to much playing time at all yet. He’s looked bright when he has made a cameo appearance but he seems to prefer Emil Riis, Troy Parrott, Ched Evans and Sean Maguire over the youngster.

If that’s the case and the playing time continues to come in short supply, then the best thing for O’Neill to do would be to find a loan move. He could certainly play regularly elsewhere and that could be the best option for him.

If there is not an increase in time on the field, it could be a winter window switch for the player.