2 Preston North End players who could really do with a loan move away in January

Preston North End do not have the biggest squad in the world now, having reshuffled their pack over the summer window and got rid of a lot of the deadwood in their side.

In particular areas of the field they are well-stocked but there are other parts of the pitch where they are extremely sparse. January should give them a chance to restock in some areas of need and that should then allow more players to head out on short-term deals.

Ryan Lowe by now will know who features in his plans and who doesn’t and if he can strengthen more in the winter window, then it should enable some members of the squad who aren’t first-team regulars to head out and gain valuable experience.

Here then, are two players who could really use a loan move away in January.

1. Matthew Olosunde

This one is the most obvious pick in the squad but it’s with good reason – Olosunde really does need the gametime.

The right-back has been in and out of the squad and it’s quite clear that he isn’t wanted or needed at Deepdale now. He was considered as a right wing-back option for North End when they were struggling to fill that position but he didn’t impress boss Ryan Lowe and fell out of the side. Over summer, he was even told he was up for sale and could find a new club, only for the manager to then turn to him in pre-season and as a sub.

However, with Brad Potts firmly settled into that role and Alan Browne seen as another option there for now, he is seriously down the pecking order and is still surplus to requirements. That isn’t to say the 24-year-old might not end up an option for the Lilywhites in the future if he impresses on loan but for now, there is no place for him there.

The USA man then could do with getting out there, getting some gametime and proving what he can do in January. He could be a solid option for a number of EFL teams, so a loan should be a priority for the defender in the winter window.

2. Lewis Leigh

Lewis Leigh looks a real talent with a lot of potential and there is no question that Preston will be doing everything they can to keep him at the club and to bring him slowly into their first-team.

For now though, the midfielder has struggled to find a place even in the squad and has yet to play a minute of football for the side in the Championship this season. That isn’t because Lowe doubts the ability of the player but more to do with the wealth of options PNE have in that centre of the field area.

Leigh is still just 18-years-old and has plenty of time to develop, get the experience and become the player that many expect of him. It would be much more beneficial though for the youngster to go and find first-team football elsewhere though in January rather than sit on the sidelines.

It would benefit both him and the club – so it should be something that is explored in the winter window.