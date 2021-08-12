2 Preston North End players who could leave Deepdale before the 31st August transfer deadline

Preston North End may well be preparing for a busy end to the summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites will be hoping that deals can be completed to improve the team before the end of August as they look to kick on in the Championship and look towards a top half finish in the league this term.

While incoming deals will be wanted, there may also be some players heading for the exit door.

So which members of Frankie McAvoy could be leaving Deepdale before the end of the month? We take a look at two contenders.

Josh Earl

A player who has really struggled for first team opportunities of late.

After establishing himself as a squad player between 2017 and 2019 the hope was that Josh Earl would kick on and prove himself as a mainstay in Preston North End’s first XI.

Unfortunately that hasn’t happened.

Loan spells with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Burton Albion have helped but with no minutes in Preston’s first two fixtures of the season it surely leaves a question mark over his future.

A permanent move may not come off, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see him leave on loan.

Josh Harrop

The midfielder will surely be questioning where his future lies.

After leaving Manchester United the hope was that Josh Harrop would became a central figure for Preston North End and even be pushing for a place in the Premier League.

While things started well for the 25-year-old, it’s all gone a bit stale of late.

Last season he managed just eight appearances for Preston before heading out on loan to Ipswich Town and with no appearances this term it looks like it could be another frustrating one.

Perhaps it’s best for him to move on to a place where he can become a central first team player.