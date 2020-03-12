2 Preston North End players who could be pushing for a recall this weekend

Preston North End will look to cement their place in the Championship play-off places again on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

Three straight defeats have seen Preston’s lead over seventh-place Bristol City shrink to just one point in the race for the final top-six spot, with nine games of the season remaining.

Luton meanwhile remain rooted in the Championship relegation, and are currently six points adrift of safety, despite losing just one of their last six games, meaning this may not be an easy task for Preston.

As a result, Preston manager Alex Neil may well find himself inclined to rotate his starting lineup from the one that lost to ten-man QPR last weekend on Saturday, in order to give his side the best possible chance of picking up those all-important three points.

Here, we take a look at two Preston players who could be pushing for a place in the side as a result of that.

Scott Sinclair

Things haven’t quite worked out exactly how Scott Sinclair would have wanted them to following his January move to Preston from Celtic.

Having broken into the side not long after his arrival at Deepdale, Sinclair has now failed to start any of his side’s last three games, having struggled to make an impact during the early part of his time at the club.

But with North End losing all three of those games, Neil may be inclined to bring Sinclair back into the side in search of a creative spark upfront, particularly considering his experience in winning promotion earlier in his career could be useful in Preston’s own push for the Premier League between now and the end of the season.

Jayden Stockley

Having come off the bench 17 times already this season, forward Jayden Stockley is by some way Preston’s most used substitute this season.

But with the rest of Preston’s forward line all struggling for goals in recent weeks, you wonder whether it could now be time for Stockley to be given another chance from the start, something he hasn’t done in the league for North End since way back in early December, some 17 games ago.

Admittedly, Stockley himself has not exactly been prolific for Preston this season, scoring just twice in the league himself, but that could well be impacted by his lack of opportunities recently, while the more significant physical presence he offers is something that Neil’s side could well exploit as they look to break down a Luton defence that has conceded more goals than any other Championship side this season.