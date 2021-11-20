2 Preston North End dilemmas facing Frankie McAvoy ahead of Cardiff match today

After a dismal showing at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest two weeks ago, the international break probably came at the right time for Preston North End.

A performance like what they produced didn’t seem to be coming after dispatching of Luton Town and Bournemouth earlier that week, but they failed to land a glove on Steve Cooper’s side on Trentside.

Frankie McAvoy has had time to work with his players ahead of the next set of fixtures which are set to come thick and fast, starting with the visit of Steve Morison’s Cardiff City to Deepdale this afternoon.

Let’s look at TWO dilemmas that the Scot is probably considering ahead of the clash of two teams in the bottom half of the table this afternoon.

Who replaces Whiteman?

Whilst it went unnoticed to many, including almost all media outlets, Ben Whiteman picked up his fifth booking of the season against Forest for dissent, moments after Lewis Grabban put Forest ahead from the penalty spot.

That means the January recruit from Doncaster Rovers will be absent this afternoon and it opens up a chance for someone else to come into the squad.

There are two options that didn’t play against the Tricky Trees – Alan Browne missed out with a knock but after his international showing for Ireland this past week he is clearly fit whilst Ryan Ledson will be chomping at the bit for another chance.

Or could both come in with Daniel Johnson dropping out as well? It’s certainly something to ponder for McAvoy.

Who plays up-front?

With 11 goals to his name this season and a recent late call-up to the Denmark national team, Emil Riis is one of the first names on the PNE team-sheet nowadays – a far cry from his inconsistent struggles of last season.

It’s just about who partners him – McAvoy changed the system at Forest to have two attacking midfielders support the Dane but a home fixture is likely to see another forward come in, but Sean Maguire isn’t guaranteed to be match-fit after only returning to training on Thursday after missing out two weeks ago.

Josh Murphy is also sidelined so that means the only other fit alternative – owing to Tom Barkhuizen being used as a wing-back – is Scott Sinclair, which shows the need to add another striker in January.