Wycombe Wanderers have had a rocky start to their 2024/25 campaign, following two successive 3–2 defeats to Wrexham and Birmingham City respectively.

Thanks to injuries, gaps have appeared in Matt Bloomfield’s squad which must be plugged before the window slams shut on August 30th.

It was no secret that many Premier League clubs were keeping hold of their young talent during early pre-season, as the Copa América and European Championships meant that many players were away with their nations on international duty.

Now both competitions are over, and the top flight has returned to action, there will be an influx of talent heading out on loan across the EFL.

Bloomfield has been vocal about his intention to get more business done this summer and with the loan market now coming into play, the 40-year-old will likely be on the phone with a host of Premiership clubs, as he looks to secure some talented young additions to his squad.

Here are two Premier League targets that should be on his radar...

Nigel Lonwijk

21, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Centre-back

It would be hard to find a Wycombe fan who has a bad word to say about Nigel Lonwijk. The Dutch defender spent the second half of last season at Adams Park, becoming an instant fan favourite.

The 21-year-old went down in Chairboys folklore for his acrobatic goal in a 2-1 away win over Reading last year, along with plenty of great performances, including the Bristol Street Motors Trophy final. A proven quality defender at League One level, it would be a real coup for Wanderers to get his services for another season.

The towering defender is a League One winner with Plymouth Argyle but is yet to make his first team breakthrough at parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers. After an early exit from Gary O’Neil's side's pre-season camp, it seems like Lonwijk will depart Molineux again, potentially permanently.

Wycombe have struggled at the back so far this season, conceding six goals in two games, the joint-highest in the division. After experienced defender Ryan Tafazolli was withdrawn on Saturday thanks to an injury, the Chairboys are seriously light of defensive options.

Lonwijk would be an ideal signing, as having been at the club before, he should be able to settle straight back in and crack on. Joe Low and the Dutchman will already have an understanding of each other, having played together for the Blues last season as well. During his previous stint, the former Plymouth man was also deployed at left-back, adding another versatile option to Bloomfield’s defensive unit.

The man lovingly known as ‘Big Nige’ among the Wycombe faithful has all the qualities of a top defender for the division. His pace, strength, aerial ability, and composure whilst playing out from the back make him the perfect fit for Bloomfield’s style of play.

After his impressive spell last term, it’s hard to believe nobody has signed the defender yet. It’s clear his future doesn’t lie in Wolverhampton, not under O’Neil at least. This next loan stint will be crucial for the 21-year-old, as he looks to secure a permanent move.

The consensus among Chairboys fans was that the Wolves youngster was too good for League One. Whilst that might be true, if nobody higher up the pyramid is going to take Lonwijk on, Wycombe should capitalize on bringing the exiled Premier League defender back to Adams Park.

Lewis Orford

18, West Ham United, Defensive midfielder

There’s no denying that Wycombe and West Ham have built up an excellent relationship over Bloomfield’s tenure. Under 23s manager Steve Potts entrusted the Buckinghamshire side with his flesh and blood, Freddie Potts, last season. After the success of the midfielder’s stint in light and dark blue, it bodes well for prospects of deals between the Hammers and the Chairboys.

With Gideon Kodua expected to re-join his former side on loan, the Buckinghamshire outfit could take full advantage of this healthy relationship with Julen Lopetegui’s side, and snatch another one of their brightest prospects for the season.

Lewis Orford has been subject to plenty of transfer interest so far this window. He was reportedly set to be involved in a deal between West Ham and Aston Villa, which would’ve seen Jhon Duran move to the London Stadium and the young midfielder head the other way.

Lewis Orford Premier League 2 2023/24 stats (TransferMarkt) Appearances 22 Goals 4 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 2 Minutes 1767

Since then, the England Under-18s captain has been rumoured to have opened talks with the Hammers over a new bumper contract. The man branded ‘the next Declan Rice’ picked up two assists in his first Premier League 2 outing for the young Irons and impressed in pre-season with the senior squad.

It seems only a matter of time before Orford makes his competitive debut for the first team, but he’s yet to taste any senior football, which is why his club should consider a loan for their prized youngster. With the likes of Potts, who’s already had a full season of senior football, ahead of him in the pecking order, a season learning in League One would do the midfielder the world of good.

The 18-year-old has proven that he’s more than ready for senior football, tearing up the Bristol Street Motors Trophy last season. Wycombe’s midfield has been below par so far this season, with poor passing costing the Chairboys in their build-up.

The incisive passing and youthfulness of Potts has already been missed this season, as it did when he sustained an injury last season. Bloomfield’s side could use that creativity in the middle of the park, and the England Youth International is, on paper, the perfect replacement for the gap left by his teammate.

A proven creator who can play all across the midfield, Orford is the perfect modern box-to-box midfielder. His record in youth football and the EFL Trophy speaks for itself. The young Hammer would likely be an incredible asset to have at League One level.

Whilst the 2006-born man will face stiff competition from elite League One midfielders such as Josh Scowen, Matt Butcher, Luke Leahy, and Tyreeq Bakinson, claiming his place in a top midfield like this would certainly raise the eyebrows of his parent club.

With midfield depth at the Premier League side looking comfortable and players with better credentials to take those spots, Lopetegui could be tempted to send his starlet on loan for the season, to not hinder his development.

Another season in Premier League 2 wouldn’t be as beneficial as a loan away from the club, as Orford would come back with a taste of first-team action and be ready to slot into that West Ham midfield. All in all, this move would make sense for all parties involved.