2 potential knock-on effects to Watford if they lose Joao Pedro to Newcastle United in January

The future of Joao Pedro at Watford is being called into doubt once again as we approach the January transfer window.

The forward was heavily linked with a move away from the Hornets during the previous transfer window last summer.

However, a contract extension signed following the conclusion of the deadline seemed to suggest that Pedro’s commitment was to Vicarage Road.

But now the 21-year old is once again being linked with a move away from the club, with Newcastle United now reportedly set to reignite their interest at the turn of the year.

Here we look at two potential knock-on effects to Slaven Bilic’s side that may occur should the Brazilian depart the club in the January window…

Ismaila Sarr’s future

Sarr and Pedro’s futures have been intrinsically tied since suffering relegation last season.

While Emmanuel Dennis did depart for Nottingham Forest, all indications suggested that Sarr and Pedro wouldn’t both be sold as well.

So if Pedro does leave in January then perhaps this suggests that Sarr’s future lies with Watford, at least until the end of the campaign.

It would require a significant rebuild of the team’s attacking options if both players were let go at the turn of the year.

The two are Watford’s joint top scorers so far this season, with six goals each, which only highlights how important it is for the club to retain at least one of these players for the second half of the term.

Transfer money to spend

Selling Pedro will likely be a costly transfer sum for any club, but especially Newcastle United who have money to burn at this stage.

Watford could conceivably earn up to £30 or 40 million for the forward depending on the Magpies’ eagerness to get a deal over the line.

That kind of fee would leave Watford with plenty of money spare to spend in order to improve the squad elsewhere.

A new attacker will likely need to arrive in Pedro’s place, especially with it being likely that Rey Menaj may also depart in January.

But the size of the fee could also allow Watford to improve in other areas of the squad, which could allow Bilic to shape it to his liking.

That could yet have a significant role to play in the club’s chances of gaining promotion this season.