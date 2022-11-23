2 potential knock-on effects to Sheffield United if they lose Sander Berge in January

One Sheffield United player who may well be the subject of some considerable speculation during the January transfer window, is Sander Berge.

The midfielder has often been linked with moves elsewhere almost since joining the Blades from Genk in the 2020 January transfer window.

Indeed, it was reported by The Sheffield Star that both Chelsea and Club Brugge expressed an interest in the Norway international, during the summer transfer window.

But just what impact could it have on Paul Heckingbottom’s side, if the 24-year-old moves elsewhere, in the January transfer window?

Here, we’ve taken a look at two potential knock-on effects at Sheffield United if Berge leave the club at the turn of the year, in order to find out.

A likely blow in the promotion race

There can be no denying that with Sheffield United currently sat second in the Championship table, two points clear of the play-offs, losing Berge would be a setback.

Despite the injuries he has had to deal with since joining, when he is able to get on the pitch, the Norwegian international can have a huge influential while pulling the strings in the centre of the park, and he is also threat with both his finishing and creativity when going forward in attack.

Losing a player who can make that sort of impression would take a vital cog out of this Sheffield United side, and surely only make it harder for the Blades to secure a return to the Premier League.

Money to spend in the transfer window

It is probably fair to say that if Berge is to leave Sheffield United in the January transfer window, he will not be going cheaply.

Reports in the summer confirmed there is a £35million release clause in the midfielder’s contract, and there is a good chance the Blades will want a return on the £22million they reportedly paid to sign him, meaning clubs will likely have to spend big to get a deal done, with a year-and-a-half left on his contract.

That in turn means that if he does go, there is at least likely to be funds available for Sheffield United to reinvest in their squad in the rest of the window, which could make January a busy month at Bramall Lane.