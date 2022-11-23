2 potential knock-on effects to QPR if Mick Beale leaves for Rangers

Queens Park Rangers are once again facing a battle to keep hold of boss Michael Beale as Rangers consider a swoop for the R’s chief.

The 42-year-old was the subject of serious interest from Wolves last month but he turned down the opportunity to join the Premier League strugglers in order to remain in west London.

However, it appears the appeal of Rangers could be too much, with Beale having a connection to the Glasgow outfit having been assistant to Steven Gerrard at Ibrox in the past.

For QPR, it’s a case of waiting and seeing what the boss decides and here we look at TWO potential knock-on effects if he does depart…

The spotlight turns on the board

Whilst there won’t be huge blame attached to the QPR hierarchy, it’s not a great look if they can’t keep their manager after a matter of months.

The likes of Les Ferdinand and other key figures have made it clear they always plan ahead and if Beale does go then that will be tested. There will be questions from the fans and they will be nervous about what the future holds.

So, they need to act swiftly and ensure they have a positive replacement lined up to come in.

The futures of key men becomes unclear

If Beale does go, there will be more speculation surrounding the QPR players.

The likes of Seny Dieng, Chris Willock and Ilias Chair are all ambitious individuals who feel they are capable of playing at a higher level and QPR will need to match their ambition with the new boss to ensure they’re happy to stay.

As well as that, you would expect Beale may want to take a few to Ibrox if he has the funds.

The group seem settled under the current manager and whilst they could remain happy under the next boss, it would bring uncertainty.