2 potential knock-on effects to Nottingham Forest if Reds secure Watford transfer agreement

Nottingham Forest have big aspirations for the season ahead.

It was a season of transition for the Reds last term as Chris Hughton got to grips with the squad at the City Ground, but next term expectations will be significantly higher.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that one player on the club’s radar is Philip Zinckernagel.

The Watford man only arrived at the club in January this year but played a significant role in their promotion to the Premier League after picking up five goal involvements during his 21 appearances for the club.

If he does move to Forest then it could have a big impact on Hughton’s squad, so with that in mind, here are two knock-on effects that the Reds must consider.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Nottingham Forest?

1 of 20 Aaron Ramsey Yes No

Added service for Lewis Grabban

The striker is certainly someone who could benefit from this deal.

Grabban found it tough last term with a lack of service limiting him to just six goals in the whole campaign – a tally which he’ll want to improve on this term.

With five assists in just 21 appearances, Zinckernagel could be the perfect man to carve out opportunities for the 32-year-old and improve Forest’s output as a result.

Less work to do in transfer market

Addressing their goalscoring woes is a big challenge for Chris Hughton this summer.

However with six goal involvements to his name in just a few months, Philip Zinckernagel has the potential to significantly ease that concern.

The Danish winger can play as a number 10 as well and so if he does move to the City Ground then it’ll be a big weight off the minds of the recruitment team as they look to get the side ready for the campaign ahead.