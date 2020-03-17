2 potential knock-on effects to Nottingham Forest if club seal deal for African striker

Nottingham Forest are said to be interested in acquiring the signature of Galatasaray striker Mbaye Diagne, with Turkish publication Fotospor reporting that the Reds are weighing up a summer move for the Senegalese striker.

Currently out on loan at Club Brugge in Belgium, the 28-year-old frontman has found the net on four occasions in first nine outings for the Jupiler Pro League outfit.

An experienced frontman who has plied his trade at various clubs across Europe, Diagne has 83 goals in just over 150 appearances to his name in what has been a prolific career for the former Lierse SK player.

Given his imperious scoring record to date and clear experience at the top level, the Senegal international certainly seems like a viable option for Forest to pursue this summer, with the player’s future very much up in the air after being shipped out on loan by his parent club.

Here, we take a look at TWO knock on effects to Nottingham Forest if the club seals a deal for Mbaye Diagne….

Two up top

Up to now Sabri Lamouchi has largely lined his side up with just one lone striker in the form of Lewis Grabban heading up the 4-2-3-1 system this season, with the experienced frontman often being left isolated on occasion this term.

The addition of Diagne would in theory allow the Reds to operate with two out and out strikers up top, with the Senegalese front man capable of operating as a target man who can hold up the ball and bring others into play.

A combination of Diagne and Grabban would almost certainly improve Forest’s potency in the final third as they seek to share the goals out equally amongst the team.

In short, a move for the Galatasaray striker would allow Lamouchi to experiment with his formation as opposed to utilizing the same tactic constantly.

Walker out on loan

The 23-year-old would almost certainly fall even further down the pecking order at the City Ground if Diagne arrived at the Midlands based club, with the former Lincoln City man having struggled to maintain his form since returning to his parent club back in January.

After banging in the goals for the Imps earlier in the campaign, it seems that Lamouchi was all set to hand Walker a starting spot during the second half of the season in order to aid Forest’s promotion ambitions.

However the frontman has struggled to get in ahead of Grabban and could well be set for another temporary spell away from the City Ground next season.

With just over one year remaining on his contract with the club, Walker will certainly be left looking over his shoulder if Diagne does indeed arrive this summer.