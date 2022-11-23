2 potential knock-on effects to Norwich City if they lose Kenny McLean to Rangers in January

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean is reportedly a transfer target for Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

According to a report in the Scottish Daily Express, the Gers are considering making a move for the 30-year-old, whose contract expires at Carrow Road expires in 2023.

McLean was part of the youth system at Ibrox as a youngster before being released without making a senior appearance, but his impressive performances south of the border have supposedly attracted the interest of his former club, with Rangers considering a pre-contract offer.

He joined St Mirren in 2008 after leaving Rangers and scored 20 goals in 131 appearances for the Buddies, before joining Aberdeen in 2015. He contributed with 13 goals in 111 appearances during his time at Pittodrie, earning him a move to East Anglia in 2018.

McLean was a key part of the Canaries sides which won consecutive Championship titles in 2019 and 2021 under Daniel Farke, while also featuring regularly in their unsuccessful attempts to stay in the Premier League.

So far this season, he has remained a mainstay in the midfield under Dean Smith, making 20 appearances in what has been a frustrating campaign, with the club sitting 5th in the table going into the World Cup break, six points from the automatic promotion places.

He has been rewarded for his performances at club level with 28 senior appearances for Scotland.

Perhaps worryingly for the Canaries, McLean has previously admitted that it is his dream to play for his boyhood club one day and refused to rule out a return to Ibrox.

Rangers did, however, sack manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week and the reports of the interest in McLean emerged prior to his departure. It remains to be seen whether the new boss will also be interested in the deal, but it seems likely that McLean would find it difficult to turn the move down.

What would the potential knock-on effects to Norwich City be if McLean was to leave?

Lack of options in midfield

Central midfield is not an area where the Canaries are particularly blessed with options.

Alongside McLean, Isaac Hayden, Jacob Sorensen, Aaron Ramsey, Marcelino Nunez and Liam Gibbs are the other central midfielders at the club, with Gabriel Sara more of an attacking option.

However, the problem for Smith is that Hayden has struggled with injury since his loan move from Newcastle United, making only eight appearances so far, while Sorensen has also spent a large amount of the season on the treatment table, being restricted to just four appearances.

Ramsey and Nunez do not offer the same defensive protection that the others do and although Gibbs is enjoying an excellent breakthrough season, he is only 19-year-old so will need to be managed carefully.

Losing McLean would potentially leave the Canaries exposed defensively if Hayden and Sorensen cannot stay fit and no longer being able to play alongside someone like the Scotsman could be detrimental to younger players such as Ramsey and Gibbs.

McLean has also been a key part of the previous second tier title successes and Smith will want to keep as many players with that promotion experience as his side aim to return to the top flight.

The need for a replacement

Smith would almost certainly need to find a replacement for McLean should he leave the club.

It would be very difficult for the 51-year-old to recruit someone of the same quality and experience that McLean has and the Canaries have already spent significantly on Nunez and Sara, so funds may be restricted.

Longer term, with Hayden and Ramsey both being on loan and the potential loss of McLean, Smith will be left with a big rebuild to do in his midfield in the summer.

The club could also find themselves competing with promotion rivals in the market, with Sheffield United also looking for a central midfielder with the likes of Sander Berge, John Fleck and Tommy Doyle suffering with injuries and others may look to strengthen too.