2 potential knock-on effects to Middlesbrough if they sold star to Leeds United

Middlesbrough could be set for a very busy January transfer window with Teamtalk.com today reporting that Leeds United are interested in a deal for Marcus Tavernier.

Should Tavernier make way there would be a significant hole in Boro’s creative contingent, such that would need replacing potentially with added funds at Chris Wilder’s disposal come the turn of the year. It is clear that the club would like to move in a different direction having sacked Neil Warnock with the team performing admirably.

Boro have not been mesmerising going forward this season, there have been flashes of quality from the likes of Martin Payero and Andraz Sporar but on the whole Matt Crooks, who was relegated with Rotherham United last season, has probably been their most effective attacking player.

As this Tavernier rumour clouds the look of Boro’s squad casting our eyes forward to January, we have identified two potential knock-on effects to Middlesbrough if they sell the 22-year-old to Leeds United…

Competition

Tavernier has played every minute of Boro’s last 14 league matches, he is a crucial player on Teesside and his energy both in transition and in the final third would need replacing. Looking at players already in the squad, there are varying degrees of fitness but certainly men capable of stepping into the void.

Marcus Browne, Onel Hernandez, Sammy Ameobi, Duncan Watmore and Toyosi Olusanya would all have liked more first team opportunities this term, with a couple on the sidelines through injury, and will have the opportunity to prove to Wilder in the coming months that they can improve Boro’s thrust in offensive areas. Such competition that would only be heightened by Tavernier’s potential departure.

Increase in funds

Tavernier’s deal at the Riverside runs until the summer of 2023 and therefore, if he ranks highly in Wilder’s estimation, Leeds would have to fork out a hefty fee to acquire his services.

This occurrence would potentially mean that more funds would be available for Wilder to reinvest in the squad in January and have Boro on the lookout for a like for like replacement as a knock-on effect.

In looking at the club’s current creative contingent without Tavernier, there would be a lot more stress on the shoulders of Martin Payero to back up his impressive display against Cardiff City in late October and accelerate his adaptation process in English football, to ensure a drop-off in their attacking process is not suffered.