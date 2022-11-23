2 potential knock-on effects to Ipswich Town if they sign Swansea’s Morgan Whittaker

Ipswich Town are interested in striking a loan deal for Swansea City attacker Morgan Whittaker during the January transfer window, according to Monday’s report from TWTD.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for fellow League One outfit Plymouth Argyle this season, with the Swansea man set to remain on loan at Home Park for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign after starting the season in a very positive manner.

Scoring seven goals and recording five assists in 19 league appearances, he has contributed heavily to the Pilgrims’ fast start to the campaign with Steven Schumacher’s men currently sitting at the top of the division.

Ipswich, meanwhile, are currently in second place and are just two points behind Plymouth at this stage following their latter’s failure to win all three points at Burton Albion last weekend.

Whittaker’s ruthlessness in front of goal could potentially be the difference between the two sides at the end of the season – but he isn’t guaranteed to remain with his current loan side with the Swans probably having the option to recall him in January.

If he does end up making the move to Portman Road during the next window, it would be one of the biggest transfer stories in League One and ahead of this potential move, we take a look at two potential knock-on effects to the Tractor Boys if this deal materialises.

A game-changer in the third-tier automatic promotion race?

With the attacking options Ipswich have already, the addition of Whittaker will surely help to maximise performance levels and that can only be a good thing considering they are already putting in some decent shifts this season.

But just by taking one of Plymouth’s best assets, they could easily dismantle the Pilgrims’ automatic promotion hopes and that could be vital for the Tractor Boys with Sheffield Wednesday knocking on the door for a top-two spot too.

The Owls are a team they may not be able to fend off considering the quality and depth they have – but on paper – both will feel they can put Schumacher’s side out of the equation.

As mentioned earlier, the 21-year-old has registered seven goals and five assists and it would be extremely difficult for them to replace him in January considering they are likely to be operating within a limited budget again.

So even if he doesn’t make a real impact at Ipswich, this deal could still benefit them as they look to secure a top-two spot.

More confidence for McKenna to change formations?

Kieran McKenna may not want to rock the boat too much because the Tractor Boys’ 3-4-2-1 formation arguably suits them but the addition of a player who can operate both as an attacking midfielder and a winger may give the former Manchester United coach the confidence to change systems.

A 3-4-3 diamond could potentially be useful with Dominic Ball out for the remainder of the season, especially if one or two of their other deep-lying midfielders sustain a long-term injury.

They do have Panutche Camara, Lee Evans and Sam Morsy who can all sit deeper but that isn’t a huge amount of depth – and even if they do bring in another midfielder in January – there are no guarantees that there won’t be an injury crisis in this area.

With Whittaker potentially available for them, they could have him and Harness on either wing, Freddie Ladapo up top and Conor Chaplin in an advanced midfield role and Morsy potentially sitting deeper, the 3-4-3 diamond could work.

McKenna’s men are already accustomed to a back three so this shouldn’t be too difficult to adapt to.

Some would argue they can already operate with this formation considering they have Sone Aluko and Kyle Edwards available as well – but Whittaker has been on fire and may be ahead of both in the pecking order as a starter if he joins.