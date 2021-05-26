2 potential knock-on effects to Derby County if they seal transfer for 26-year-old

Derby County are amongst a quarter of Championship clubs who have been linked with Hull City left-back Callum Elder, per Football Insider.

The Rams are said to be interested in the 26-year-old along with Cardiff City, Preston North End and Huddersfield Town in a player who was an assist machine for the Tigers in League One this past season.

The Australian defender notched nine assists – only five players in the league could better than record – so he will no doubt be of interest to teams in the Championship who are looking for a more attacking outlet, especially as he has just a year left on his contract at Hull.

Let’s look at two knock-on effects if Derby are the team to secure the signature of the former Leicester City man.

Potential sale of Lee Buchanan

The Rams currently have two left-backs on their books for next season at opposites ends of the spectrum age-wise – the experience of Craig Forsyth and the youngster that is Lee Buchanan.

Buchanan’s breakthrough into the senior set-up this season has led to transfer interest in the 20-year-old, with both Arsenal and West Ham United said to be looking at a summer move for him in recent months.

If a move for Elder is made, then that may mean that Buchanan can be cashed in on as the club will not need three left-backs and with a takeover of the club still not completed, the raising of funds may be necessary.

More supply for Colin Kazim-Richards

Kazim-Richards was a pretty underwhelming signing for Derby when he arrived in October – he had been playing to a decent standard in Mexico but at the age of 34 it seemed like a desperate move.

To the surprise of many though the striker was effective enough, scoring eight times in 37 appearances and that was with poor service from the supporting cast for the majority of the campaign.

Bringing in Elder though will give the side a more attacking threat especially down the left – Buchanan only managed three assists from that position last season and if Elder can step up and be as effective as he was in League One then Kazim-Richards or any other strikers that Wayne Rooney brings in could flourish.