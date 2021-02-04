2 potential knock-on effects to Derby County after frustrating player news emerges

Derby County were recently dealt a frustrating player update, with Krystian Bielik being forced off with a knee injury in their win over Bristol City.

Bielik only returned to the squad from a long-term knee problem earlier this season, but picked up another problem, with Wayne Rooney confirming that he’s set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

“Krystian has done his ACL again, which is sad, and we are all devastated with that news.

“He will have a long time to come back now, but he knows what to do. He has been there before and we will give him every bit of help we can for him to come back stronger.”

The 23-year-old made 13 appearances for Derby this season, and scored twice for Wayne Rooney’s side, as they’ve struggled for a positive run of results in the Championship so far.

Derby are currently sat 20th in the second-tier standings, and are just two points clear of the relegation zone with 19 matches remaining in in their season.

We take a look at TWO potential knock-on effects to Derby County after this frustrating injury update on Bielik.

Find out what they are, below….

A chance for other players to impress

Bielik has been a key player for Derby County since returning from his injury lay-off, and this recent update from Rooney will be hugely frustrating to hear for the club’s supporters.

But his absence will give other members of Rooney’s squad a chance to stake a claim for a regular starting spot in the Derby team this season.

Max Bird came into the starting XI in their recent match against Rotherham United, and will be hoping he can fend off competition from the likes of Beni Baningime for his spot in the team.

Potential slide down the Championship table

It’s fair to say that it’s not been the season that Derby County supporters would have originally hoped for. The Rams are currently sat 20th in the Championship with 19 matches remaining in this year’s campaign, which will be frustrating for all involved at the club.

There had been an improvement in form since Bielik came back into the team though, and he’ll leave a sizeable void in the heart of the Derby County midfield for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

There will rightly be concern that the Rams could fall further down the Championship table now that Bielik is out of action. Wayne Rooney must find a way to avoid that, otherwise relegation could be disastrous for the club.