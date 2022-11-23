2 potential knock-on effects to Coventry City if they lose Callum O’Hare to Burnley in January

Burnley still maintain an interest in Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare and they are looking to sign the midfielder this January, according to Football Insider.

It was prominently reported in the summer that Vincent Kompany was keen on signing the 24-year-old, but an injury the attacking midfielder picked up scuppered any move as talks ended and O’Hare concentrated on getting back to fitness.

Now Football Insider reported at the beginning of this week that the Championship leaders still maintain that interest and are expected to go in again in January with a new offer.

The report claims in the summer transfer window Coventry were looking for around £5m for the midfielder, but Burnley are hopeful of getting the player for a lower fee this January as O’Hare is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract.

As this news has now emerged, we have taken a look at two potential knock-on-effects that Coventry City could face if O’Hare joins Burnley this January.

Top six chase takes a hit

Despite a poor start to the season and the chaos of their home games being called off, the Sky Blues have managed to put together a strong run of results in recent weeks that has seen them climb the Championship table.

Mark Robins’ side currently sit in 11th place on 29 points, two points behind the play-offs, and have two games in hand over all the teams above them apart from Millwall.

Therefore, Coventry are right in the play-off mix at this time and will more than likely still be around come January. The Robins will not want to lose a player of O’Hare’s calibre in the middle of the season.

O’Hare and Viktor Gyokeres are probably Coventry’s most influential players in the team and are essential for their attacking threat.

Many will regard Coventry as underdogs for a top-six spot, but the Robins will be eager to capitalise on their current form and games in hand to go as far as they can. By doing this, they will need all the help they can get and their most important players, and therefore, with the top six in sight, losing someone like O’Hare could have a major impact on the final outcome of finishing in it or out of it.

Find a suitable replacement

Coventry have just finalised a new takeover, and with the position in the league they find themselves in January, it could well be seen as an opportunity to invest in the team.

No one knows yet what the plan is going forward with the new ownership in terms of the effect it will have on the playing side. However, if there is money there for Robins, this will be with the view of adding to what is already there, not trying to find a replacement for their creative midfielder.

At 24 years old, he has played 142 times for Coventry, scoring 12 goals and providing 26 assists, but it isn’t just his numbers that make him so important. The midfielder is also that link and that spark that picks the ball up from deep positions, runs, opens spaces for his teammates, and creates opportunities for his strikers.

O’Hare has a growing reputation for having the same characteristics as England midfielder Jack Grealish in the way they play the game. So, when you take this into perspective, Coventry, despite the new ownership, could also face a situation where they are trying to find a replacement for O’Hare as well as add more to the team to keep the top six hunt alive because they let the midfielder join Burnley.