2 potential knock-on effects to Birmingham City if they lose Krystian Bielik to Derby in January

Birmingham City could well be bracing themselves for the departure of Krystian Bielik come January.

The midfielder is on loan from Derby County and left in the summer in a bid to force his way into Poland national side for the World Cup. Having achieved that after being named in the squad for the tournament, it’s left his future up in the air.

The Rams could well recall him as they look to put together a side capable of promotion back into the Championship under manager Paul Warne who has admitted to having a conversation with the 24-year-old over his future at Pride Park.

Bielik has also recently revealed that ‘Derby is in his heart’ but would be prepared to leave if they accept an offer for him in the January transfer window. Whether that could be Birmingham City or a club elsewhere is another story.

Here, we take a look at two if Bielik was to return to Derby in January.

They lose shape in the midfield

Bielik has been the midfield general for Birmingham City and has controlled their games as many expected would happen.

When fit, the Polish international has the potential to be one of the best players in the Championship and he has shown that he’s capable of that level with the Blues.

He’s been a big part of their resurgent form under John Eustace and has been vital in the 13 games he’s played.

Birmingham have lost just three games when he has played and four without him showing they do better with him in the side. Their win rate is much more successful, however, with six of their seven wins coming with Bielik in the side showing just how influential he is.

Chong and Hannibal will struggle

Part of the reason with Tahith Chong and Hannibal Mjebril have been exceptional this season is the influence of Bielik.

The 24-year-old, like any other deep-lying midfielder, has allowed his teammates to express themselves in forward areas as he’s the one covering them. According to FBREF, Bielik averages 1.28 interceptions and 1.67 tackles per game which is the defensive shield the Birmingham side need.

Importantly as well, Bielik allows Birmingham to progress their play through the thirds which allows Chong and Hannibal into more advanced areas, giving them heightened opportunities to create.

It would be a huge blow to the Blues if Bielik would be to recalled, with many supporters perhaps hoping he and Poland have a poor World Cup so he can come back to the Midlands fresh for the December return.