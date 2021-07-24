2 potential knock-on effects that Peterborough face as Rangers plot move for prolific hitman

Rangers are hopeful of striking a deal to sign Jonson Clarke-Harris this summer.

Reports from the Daily Record have claimed that the 27-year-old striker is open to a move to Scotland as he prepares for the next chapter in his career.

Clarke-Harris enjoyed a wonderful campaign for Peterborough United after scoring 33 goals in all competitions for Darren Ferguson’s side, playing a key role in helping the club to promotion to the Championship.

Should Rangers make a move for the player it would have a big impact on Peterborough, so with that in mind, here are two potential knock-on effects for the Posh to consider.

A proven source of goals

Losing Jonson Clarke-Harris would be a massive blow for Peterborough United.

To score 33 goals last term shows just how important the 27-year-old is to the Posh and that will be emphasised even further as they prepare for life in the Championship.

Darren Ferguson’s side will need to score plenty of goals if they’re to stand a chance of avoiding relegation and that has to be a consideration when considering an approach from Rangers.

Signing a replacement

Should Jonson Clarke-Harris move on, it means that Peterborough will have a big challenge ahead to replace him.

Goalscorers cost a significant amount of money and given the obvious threat that the 27-year-old holds there will be real pressure on the Posh board to sign a worthy replacement.

It remains to be seen how much such a deal would bring in, but as the new season moves closer it could be very hard to sign a player of the caliber needed to suitably replace him.