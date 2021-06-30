2 potential knock-on effects on West Bromwich Albion if they strike Barnsley agreement

West Bromwich Albion could be preparing for a big week in the transfer market as they close in on a significant deal.

John Percy of The Telegraph has reported that the Baggies are closing in on a deal to sign Alex Mowatt on a free transfer at the end of his contract.

The 26-year-old Barnsley star enjoyed a wonderful campaign last season after leading the Tykes to the play-offs – an outstanding achievement for the South Yorkshire club.

With ex-Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael now taking charge at the Hawthorns it seems that the potential arrival of Mowatt could have some knock-on effects for West Brom.

Here are some of the ramifications that the Baggies must consider.

Pressure on Jake Livermore’s captaincy?

Alex Mowatt could put some real pressure on the players in West Brom’s midfield.

The 26-year-old was Valerien Ismael’s captain and leader at Barnsley and if a move to the Hawthorns does go through then it’ll be interesting to see what his plans are for the playmaker.

It would be a little bit harsh to take the captaincy off Jake Livermore, but there’s no doubt that he could be putting the experienced midfielder under real pressure.

Matty Longstaff

The arrival of Alex Mowatt could spell the end of West Brom’s pursuit of the Newcastle United man.

Chronicle Live reported that the young midfielder was a target for the Baggies this summer as they looked to fill the vacant role in the heart of their midfield.

With a move for Mowatt seemingly gathering pace it could mean that Valerien Ismael’s side cool their efforts to side the promising midfielder from the Magpies.