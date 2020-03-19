2 potential knock-on effects on West Brom if West Ham manage to lure top star to London Stadium

Premier League side West Ham United are interested in a summer move for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Pereira, according to Football Insider.

Brazilian attacking midfielder Pereira has had an impressive season in English football with Championship side West Bromwich Albion, scoring six goals and gaining 16 assists in his 33 league appearances.

With Pereira’s good form, he has quickly become a fan favourite at the Hawthorns and reports have claimed that a permanent deal will be completed ready for next season.

On loan from Portuguese side Sporting, the Baggies have an obligation to buy him once he reached 45 minutes of 30 matches this term, of which he is now just one game away from completing.

The said fee for Albion to complete the deal is £8.25m, but West Ham’s proposed interest could see them sign the Brazilian and then sell for a higher amount.

Pereira’s future at West Brom could depend on the Midlands based club’s promotion to the Premier League, and West Ham’s top flight status.

Manchester United are also said to be interested in Pereira, but it is fully expected that he will remain at the Hawthorns.

With reports of interest from West Ham and United, we have taken a look at TWO knock on effects on West Brom if Pereira was to leave…

Goals and assists

Where would the goals and assists that Pereira has provided come from? The Brazilian has been excellent in handing Bilic no less than 22 goals (six goals and 16 assists), and that will simply, be hard to replace.

That is more assists than Matt Phillips, Grady Diangana and Filip Krovinovic combined, plus Pereira is only four goals off leading scorer Hal Robson-Kanu.

Losing such a player would have drastic repercussions, especially if he not replaced, but then finding a player of similar attributes is not going to be easy.

Rebuilding project for Bilic

If Pereira was to leave the Hawthorns this summer, boss Slaven Bilic would have a massive task ahead of him.

The Croatian coach will have plenty to think about come the transfer window with the likes of Diangana, Krovinovic and January arrival Callum Robinson all returning to their parent clubs.

Losing Pereira aswell would leave Bilic without any of his key attacking midfielders, and he would then need to look hard to find replacements and that is hardly good preparation ahead of what looks inevitable to be a Premier League campaign.