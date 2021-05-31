2 potential knock-on effects on Sheffield United if Arsenal manage to tie up Sander Berge agreement

Sheffield United are gearing up for a pivotal summer in the transfer market.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League the club are facing a number of key decisions over the coming weeks as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Slavisa Jokanovic is now in the hotseat and plans will surely fall in place as the club look to thrive in the transfer market.

One player who faces an uncertain future is Sander Berge.

The player has been linked with a summer move to Arsenal with the player reportedly having a £35million release clause in his contract, but what are the knock-on effects that Sheffield United could be left to handle if a deal does go through? We take a look.

A huge financial boost

Sheffield United are hardly strapped for cash right now, but life in the EFL can be tough.

If the club don’t secure promotion, the Blades will fall under pressure to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations – something that could impact their ability to challenge in the long-term as

Securing a £35million fee for one player early on could be a huge boost for the club and means that they will have greater room to invest in the coming years.

Funds to reinvest

While Sheffield United wouldn’t want to spend the full £35million fee, it gives them real scope to find a good replacement.

Even if the Blades were to spend £10million on a like for like replacement for Sander Berge it would still mean that they could bank a significant amount to help their operating costs for the next few years, while also signing an excellent player at Championship level.

Berge’s valuation would no doubt drop after a year in the Championship and so selling him while his stock is high could prove to be a very shrewd piece of business.