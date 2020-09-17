2 potential knock-on effects on Nottingham Forest if Championship player makes City Ground switch

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing AFC Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter, according to Kris Temple of BBC Radio Solent.

Arter’s future at the Vitality Stadium is up in the air, with only one year remaining on his current contract with the club.

The 30-year-old has spent the two seasons out on loan, spending the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Cardiff City, and spending last season on loan with Fulham.

Arter scored three goals in 29 appearances for Fulham last season, helping Scott Parker’s side make an immediate return to the Premier League following their play-off final victory over Brentford.

The midfielder has featured once under Jason Tindass since returning to Bournemouth, playing for 83 minutes in their Carabao Cup clash with Crystal Palace in midweek.

According to Kris Temple, though, Nottingham Forest are now interested in signing Arter on a permanent basis, with the Reds looking to strengthen their squad in their bid for promotion this term.

Here, we take a look at two potential knock-on effects Arter’s arrival at the City Ground could have on Forest…

Ryan Yates’ departure?

Forest have a plethora of midfielders at the club, and Lamouchi has added more competition to the middle of the park this summer after bringing in the likes of Jack Colback and Fouad Bachirou.

Yates has been an important player under Lamouchi since the Frenchman’s arrival, making 28 appearances last term and starting in both of the Reds’ first two fixtures this season.

The midfielder has recently been linked with a move away from the City Ground, though, with the Mirror’s live transfer blog (15/09, 10:16) reporting that Middlesbrough and Millwall are keen on the 22-year-old.

Boro and Millwall are said to be considering making offers of around £1.5million for Yates, and his departure would give Lamouchi scope to bring in another midfielder.

Carvalho further out the door?

As alluded to before, the addition of Arter would add even more competition to Forest’s midfield.

This could spell bad news for Joao Carvalho, then, with the Portuguese playmaker struggling to earn regular game time under Sabri Lamouchi.

The Athletic have recently reported that Carvalho trained in a separate group from the first-team in the build-up to the QPR game at the weekend, where he was completely omitted from the squad.

Luke Freeman has become Forest’s first-choice attacking midfielder, and if Arter were to join, then it could push Carvalho even further down the pecking order.

With Tiago Silva also set to return from injury, time is running out for the club’s record-signing to impress.