2 potential knock-on effects on Millwall if they strike Stoke City agreement

Millwall look to be stepping up their transfer efforts with reports suggesting that they’re keen on a move for Benik Afobe.

Reports from the South London Press have claimed that Gary Rowett’s side are plotting a loan switch for the Stoke City player who is facing an uncertain future with just 12 months remaining on his contract at the Bet365 Stadium.

The 28-year-old spent last term on loan with Turkish side Trabzonspor, but with the Lions looking at new striking additions, it seems that a move for the experienced striker could be a priority for the London club.

If Millwall were to strike a deal then it could certainly have ramifications for the first team squad, so with that in mind, here are two knock-on effects that the Lions must be aware of.

Competition for Mason Bennett

A move for Benik Afobe have a real impact on Mason Bennett next term.

The 24-year-old scored six goals for Millwall last term and excluding Jed Wallace, he was undoubtedly Millwall’s main attacking threat.

A move for Afobe could be bad news, however, with the 28-year-old having a real opportunity to come into the side and establish himself as the club’s primary source of goals.

Uncertainty for Matt Smith

Signing Benik Afobe could be a big blow for Matt Smith.

The 32-year-old endured a frustrating campaign last term after starting just seven matches for Millwall under Gary Rowett.

If a new striker joins the club then it could push Smith even further down the pecking order and therefore put his long-term future at The Den in doubt.