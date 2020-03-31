2 potential knock-on effects on Birmingham if Aston Villa do sanction fresh player agreement

Former goalkeeper Paul Robinson has suggested that Scott Hogan could be an option for Aston Villa if the Villans were to get relegated to the Sky Bet Championship this season.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “Any player like that you are going to stand up and take notice but I think it depends massively on what league Villa are in next year.

“Hogan is doing himself no harm, he is scoring goals at that level regularly and playing well, so it would be silly not to put him back into the ranks.

The 27-year-old has been enjoying somewhat of a renaissance since joining Aston Villa’s bitter rivals Birmingham City on loan for the season, notching ten goals and one assist.

Hogan has been utilised in a front two with Lukas Jutkiewicz by Clotet, and it’s been working a treat with both players effectively combining on multiple occasions thus far this campaign.

The Irishman has found his feet once again,, showing the sort of form we saw when he was at Brentford.

And, after dour spells at both Aston Villa and Stoke City, Hogan needed a fresh start and he has revitalised not only his fortunes but the Blues’ fortunes, as relegation now looks like an incredibly slim prospect.

But this superb form could make Villa and Dean Smith think twice about offloading him once again in the summer, and a new deal could be on the cards, especially if the Villans get relegated.

This would have several potential knock-on effects on Birmingham, here we take a look at two….

Stark lack of attacking options

If Blues are unable to re-sign Hogan in any capacity it leaves them starkly short in the forward areas, with Jutkiewicz and Alvaro Gimenez the only two recognised strikers currently residing at St Andrew’s.

Hogan offered speed, guile and a fox in the box ability that has been so effective, and it’s a trait that can’t necessarily be applied to the aforementioned two strikers.

With Hogan’s partnership with Jutkiewicz in particular being so fruitful – it will be hard to find a striker of similar ilk who can operate as efficiently and effectively as the Aston Villa man.

Chance for Odin Bailey?

The 20-year-old is an exciting talent emerging from Birmingham and you feel he could be offered a chance next season, if no deal for Hogan is secured by the Blues.

Bailey has spent half of this season on loan at Forest Green Rovers but has been plagued with an ankle injury that has only allowed him five appearances so far, albeit scoring once and assisting once.

Bailey did make six appearances for Clotet’s side in the Championship this season, and his ability on the ball considering his age was impressive.

Of course, not a natural out-and-out striker, no Hogan return could make a slot available for him in the team, be it operating just behind the main striker or out wide.