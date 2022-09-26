2 potential knock-on effects of Watford replacing Rob Edwards with Slaven Bilic

Rob Edwards has only just been handed the reigns at Vicarage Road and already they have been snatched away from him, with Watford announcing that they have today parted ways with the boss.

The Hornets are known for being a trigger-happy club but it has come as a surprise to many to see the former Forest Green Rovers man given just ten Championship games in charge. He was given the role at the back end of last season and has had a full summer too to bring in the players he wants.

It promised to be a new future of stability for the Hornets but it just hasn’t panned out that way. With the club currently sat in tenth and the board clearly not happy with the results so far, they have now decided to move on from the boss – and could soon appoint Slaven Bilic as the new main man.

If that is the case, then here are two potential knock-on effects of the sacking and appointment of Bilic.

1. A complete switch in formation

Rob Edwards came into Watford and brought in the formation that served him well at Forest Green Rovers by playing 3-4-1-2.

That involved the boss having two wing-back type players and utilising an attacking midfielder behind two central strikers. With the sacking of the boss then, it’s highly likely that this tactic – which has seen some success and some failure – will be thrown out in favour of yet another new playing style.

That won’t help the Hornets, who have only just become accustomed to playing that way, who will now need to adapt to a new style of play.

If Bilic does end up being the new man in charge, then it could mean a switch to a 4-2-3-1, which is a system the manager used at West Brom. That could mean reverting back to a more typical backline, with two full-backs, and then having two central players dictate the play from behind two wingers, an attacking midfielder and a striker.

2. An immediate upturn in form under Slaven Bilic for Watford

Even though many will likely shake their heads in dismay at the decision from Watford to dispose of Rob Edwards so quickly, there will be plenty who also see the benefits in appointing Slaven Bilic.

The manager is no stranger to getting good results in the EFL and England as a whole and some of his best form has come during his time managing in the Championship and the Premier League. Bilic might not be too familiar with the current Hornets team but it certainly wouldn’t be surprising to see an immediate impact from the boss.

He just knows how to get a team ticking and with an undoubted amount of talent already in their ranks – they have Joao Pedro, Ismaila Sarr and Keinan Davis in their forward line and thats naming just three – there is no question he can have an instant impact.

That will be exactly what the Hornets chiefs want – so in that respect, the decision will probably pay off for the club.