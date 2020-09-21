2 potential knock-on effects imminent Derby County transfer could have on the club

Derby County are expecting to welcome Jordon Ibe back to the club.

Reports from the Telegraph have emerged this morning, stating that the former AFC Bournemouth loanee is set for a medical with the Rams ahead of a transfer.

Ibe, 24, made 20 appearances for the Rams earlier in his career whilst on loan from Liverpool. In that time the winger scored five goals and registered another assist.

He’s signed for Bournemouth since then, but his career on the South Coast has gone wayward and now he’s on the cusp of a return to Derby.

Phillip Cocu has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his Derby squad this summer and, after a tough start to the season, some will see this as a needed addition.

With Ibe’s imminent arrival in mind, we look at the knock-on effects this transfer could have…

A switch in transfer focus

With Kamil Jozwiak signing for the club last week and debuting in the defeat to Luton, plus Ibe returning, Cocu has two wingers through the door.

There’s Tom Lawrence and Jason Knight to throw into the mix too, with Derby looking flush with options out wide.

Attention in the window might finally turn to a striker, plus replacements for the recently departed, Max Lowe and Jayden Bogle.

An upturn in fortune

It’s impossible to pin Derby’s poor start to the season on their lack of wingers, but Jozwiak and Ibe improve Cocu’s hand massively.

The former has already laid on a goal for Jack Marriott, whilst Ibe will add another dimension to the Derby attack when he’s available to play.

That is, naturally, going to give Derby a better chance of winning games, whilst others in the squad will feed off the positivity surrounding recent additions.

That upturn in mood might lead to an upturn in results to get Derby going.