2 potential knock-on effects if Watford complete bargain deal for 4-goal Middlesbrough man

Watford could be closing in on a major deal as they look to sign Ashley Fletcher.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the Hornets are on the cusp of finalising a deal for the Middlesbrough striker as he approaches the end of his contract.

The 25-year-old has endured a frustrating campaign after scoring just four times in 14 appearances for Neil Warnock’s side this term, but it seems that the player is set for a big opportunity to establish himself as a Premier League.

A move to Watford has caught some quarters off guard and so his arrival at Vicarage Road could have an impact on those already in Xisco Munoz’s squad.

Here are two potential knock-on effects to come from Fletcher’s arrival.

A striker heading for the exit door?

The arrival of Ashley Fletcher could have big ramifications for the Watford squad.

The Hornets already have Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Joao Pedro, Isaac Success and several other strikers at the club and so the 25-year-old would mean that there are simply too many in contention.

Whether this move will see one of two of the players move on remains to be seen, but I’d be surprised to see the Hornets take that many strikers into the new season.

22 facts about Watford’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Watford played in black and white from in 1909-10 True False

Competition for places

Ashley Fletcher won’t be arriving at Vicarage Road to sit on the bench.

The Middlesbrough man will be determined to force his way into the first team fold and that means that he’ll need to oust a number of established first-teamers in the Watford ranks.

Whether he can do that is up for debate, but the 25-year-old will certainly be looking to make a big impression.