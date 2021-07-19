2 potential knock-on effects if Swansea City beat Nottingham Forest to Man Utd deal

James Garner’s future is starting to become more and more of a talking point as the new season edges closer.

Garner is back at Manchester United after spending last season away from Old Trafford, impressing on loan at Nottingham Forest in the second half of the campaign.

The midfielder featured in United’s 2-1 win over Derby County at Pride Park on Sunday, impressing in front of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as he continues to mull over Garner’s future.

As per Jonathan Shrager, Garner is in line for a new deal at United, but the club aren’t expected to make a decision on his future until every player is back in training.

20 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Forest beat which team to win their first European Cup? Aalborg AEK Athens Malmo Rosenborg

Garner is wanted by Forest on loan for next season, but it has emerged that Swansea City are also keen on taking him on loan, too.

Forest will look to target other options should they fail to land Garner this summer. The club have been linked with Groningen’s Ahmed El Messaoudi, who scored eight goals from midfield last season.

There are likely to be other players on Forest’s radar, though, with a new-look recruitment team being assembled and a new CEO, Dane Murphy, arriving at the City Ground.

Missing out on Garner could also be a blessing in disguise for someone like Tyrese Fornah, though. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan in League One with Plymouth, and could be seen as a replacement for Garner.

Fornah, much like Garner, is good on the ball and offers plenty of presence in front of the back four. He is out of contract at the end of the season, but the club will be keen to get a good look at him in pre-season and Garner’s arrival could stunt his development slightly.

Whilst the arrival of Garner would be a coup and a positive boost for Forest, there is reason to be optimistic if they cannot get him back.