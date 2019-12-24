2 potential knock-on effects if Stoke City secure January signing

Stoke City have made an approach to sign Blackpool midfielder Jordan Thompson in January, as Michael O’Neill looks to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Nathan Jones.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim that O’Neill is a big admirer of the 22-year-old, who he knows well from his time in charge of the Northern Ireland national team.

Thompson has been an important player for Blackpool so far this season and has scored one goal in 16 appearances for the Tangerines in League One.

However, with his contract at Bloomfield Road set to expire at the end of the season, he’s expected to leave the club in January, which could open the door for Stoke.

Here are two potential knock-on effects to Stoke signing Thompson in January…

Jordan Cousins dropping to the bench

Thompson is a versatile midfielder and has been used in various different roles for Blackpool so far this season. He’s good going forward and has been used on the left and the right, but he’s also been used in a more defensive central role.

It’s possible that he could be used in that central role for Stoke, as it seems as though O’Neill hasn’t decided who his best option is in that position – both Ryan Woods and Jordan Cousin have played their since he took charge.

Cousins has started that last few matches in that position, but O’Neill is thought to be a big fan of Thompson and if the midfielder was to join the club in January, he’d probably go straight into the starting XI, which would mean the former dropping to the bench.

Joe Allen or Sam Clucas dropping to the bench

As mentioned above, as well as being used in a central role, Thompson is also good going forward and can play both on the left or the right of midfield.

If he were to join Stoke in January, this could potentiality mean either Joe Allen or Sam Clucas, who have both struggled at times this season – as many of the Stoke players have – dropping to the bench.

Thompson is a player who O’Neill knows very well and he probably wouldn’t be interested in signing him unless he thought he was good enough to challenge for a place in the starting XI, so there’s a chance he could go straight into the team.