2 potential knock-on effects if QPR manage to seal transfer for 27-year-old

Queens Park Rangers hold an interest in bringing Alex Pritchard to West London from Huddersfield, per the Daily Mail via Yorkshire Live.

The Terriers paid Norwich City around £11 million to bring Pritchard to West Yorkshire in 2018 (transfermarkt), but he’s failed to live up to his price-tag since making the switch three years ago.

Under Carlos Corberan, Pritchard has been a bit-part player appearing just 11 times in the league, and if Huddersfield can cash-in on his high wages – estimated to be around £30,000-per week (Spotrac) – they will more-than likely sanction a deal.

The 27-year-old’s contract at the John Smith’s Stadium expires in the summer and the R’s look like they want to target a cut-price move for the attacking midfielder.

We take a look at TWO potential knock-on effects if the Hoops can seal a deal to sign Pritchard during the January transfer window.

Potential cash-in on Ilias Chair

Following the re-signing of Charlie Austin for the rest of the season, QPR boss Mark Warburton switched to a 5-3-2 formation at Luton Town in midweek, with Ilias Chair playing in the most advanced midfield role, supporting Austin and Lyndon Dykes.

Chair has been instrumental to many goals this season and has helped fill the void somewhat that Ebere Eze left behind – albeit the team itself are worse off in the table – and his performances have attracted the interest of fellow Championship clubs, with The Sun on Sunday (10/01, page 59) linking Brentford, Bournemouth, Reading and Watford.

QPR should really have no need to sell due to the money made from the Eze sale to Crystal Palace, but every player has his price and if Chair has had his head turned by interest elsewhere, it may be hard to keep him if another club can offer him a better chance of reaching the Premier League.

Can help QPR form a prolific partnership

Summer signings Dykes and Macauley Bonne haven’t had the best time in-front of goal for the R’s, with the majority of Dykes’ five league goals coming from the penalty spot.

They’ve had chances supplied to him by the likes of Chair, but on his day Pritchard can be one of the best deliverers of the ball in the league and his presence could spark a goal-glut for QPR.

The return of Charlie Austin to the club will help as well – he is a natural goalscorer and if Pritchard can plant through balls to his feet and crosses to his head, then he could genuinely average a goal every game for the rest of the season.