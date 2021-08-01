2 potential knock-on effects if Nottingham Forest accept £6m bid for midfielder

Brentford are set to make a new £6 million bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson, as per a recent report by The Sun on Sunday.

Johnson has seen his stock rise ten fold after starring on loan for Lincoln City in Sky Bet League One last season and is of interest to several clubs.

The likes of the Bees, Leicester City and Leeds United have all been linked with a move for the Welsh international, whilst Barnsley were also said to be targeting the player earlier on in the transfer window.

It now remains to be seen if Forest will indeed accept a bid for the player further down the line, with Brentford’s interest having seemingly gone up a notch in more recent times.

Here, we take a look at TWO potential knock-on effects if Forest do choose to sell Johnson to the Bees this summer…

More game time for Carvalho

Joao Carvalho only returned to the City Ground this summer from a loan spell with Spanish side Almeria and could well find himself being more involved in a red shirt again if Johnson departs.

The Portuguese playmaker has a had a touch time on Trentside since arriving from Benfica back in 2018 and this could be the fresh start that he needs.

Chris Hughton is understandably keen to run the rule over the player during the close season and he could well earn a starting spot if he performs well.

The departure of Johnson would certainly remove a big obstacle out of the way for the player as he bids to get his Forest career back on track.

New arrivals to come in

The potential sale of Johnson could well speed up Forest’s own transfer activity as Hughton seeks to make more additions to his squad ahead of the new season.

Ethan Horvath is the only new arrival this summer alongside Cafu, who saw his initial loan made permanent, and there is a clear need for further new faces to come in.

A big money sale could make all the difference for Forest and it could allow them to pursue players who were perhaps previously out of reach on the financial side of things.

In short, Johnson’s departure could open up all sorts of doors for the Reds this summer.