2 potential knock-on effects if Middlesbrough strike bargain deal for promotion-winning stopper

Middlesbrough look to be closing in on a deal to sign Luke Daniels.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that the former Brentford goalkeeper has agreed a deal to move to the Riverside Stadium which could be completed in the coming days.

The 33-year-old was part of the Bees squad which secured promotion last term and was regarded as a key member of Thomas Frank’s group.

Should Daniels move to Teesside then it’s bound to have a real impact on those already at the club.

Here are two potential knock-on effects that Neil Warnock must consider.

Competition for Joe Lumley

The arrival of Luke Daniels can only be a good thing for Middlesbrough.

Joe Lumley is the undisputed number one right now but it’s unhealthy for one player to be essentially guaranteed his spot in the team every week.

Neil Warnock will be hoping that Daniels can push Lumley all the way and that means that if the former QPR man drops his standards for even one moment then the 33-year-old will be ready to take his opportunity.

A loan move for Sol Brynn?

Luke Daniels’ arrival could see another Middlesbrough youngster head out on loan.

Sol Brynn is regarded as the club’s goalkeeper for the future but with two players ahead of him in the pecking order it means that first team opportunities could be hard to come by.

Unless Neil Warnock plans to use him from time to time, a loan move to a League One or League Two club could be the ideal move to ensure that he continues his development.